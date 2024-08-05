Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAT Palau Transition of Authority [Image 8 of 9]

    CAT Palau Transition of Authority

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Army 84th Engineering Battalion Civic Action Team (CAT Palau) 84-09 takes photos with members of the community during a transition of authority ceremony, August 2, 2026. U.S. Army 84th Engineering Battalion Civic Action Team (CAT Palau) 84-09 was relieved by the CAT Palau 356-01 during the ceremony. The Civic Action Team Palau is a tri-service deployment to Camp Katuu, Palau that has been running for over 50 years. The Team provides construction support, assist and trains apprentices with general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program and conducts community service projects. CAT Palau is an integral part of the 30th Naval Construction mission and the U.S. mission to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through the Compact Free Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gary A Prill)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Location: KOROR, PW
    This work, CAT Palau Transition of Authority [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    30th NCR
    Koror
    Palau
    Civic Action Team

