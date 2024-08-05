240806-N-DV011-1299 CORONADO, Calif. (August 6, 2024) A U.S. Navy SEAL speaks with the Coronado High School Football team at Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The players visited NSW to learn more about how Navy SEALs train. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

