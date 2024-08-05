Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240806-N-DV011-1299

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240806-N-DV011-1299 CORONADO, Calif. (August 6, 2024) A U.S. Navy SEAL speaks with the Coronado High School Football team at Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The players visited NSW to learn more about how Navy SEALs train. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:10
    VIRIN: 240806-N-DV011-1299
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240806-N-DV011-1299 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

