    Fair winds and following to seas to Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh [Image 4 of 10]

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps conduct a musical sequence during a retirement ceremony in Truman Crawford Hall at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 8, 2024. Cavanaugh honorably served for more than 35 years and was awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8579491
    VIRIN: 240808-M-DT244-1035
    Resolution: 5560x4296
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
