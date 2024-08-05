Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Makes a Difference - Kelsi McCool [Image 2 of 2]

    Munson Makes a Difference - Kelsi McCool

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Defense Health Agency team member, Kelsi McCool, a registered nurse at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, was recently recognized for providing the Ultimate Patient Experience. She is recognized as a team member who always works to provide exceptional patient care, supports her care team, and promotes a safe and healthful workplace.

    McCool said her personal experience as a military family member and Military Health System beneficiary helps her connect with her patients. She previously served at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center and is proud to be affiliated with the Defense Health Agency.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 09:39
    Photo ID: 8578282
    VIRIN: 240808-O-OT285-7887
    Resolution: 2420x3025
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Makes a Difference - Kelsi McCool [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Makes A Difference - Kelsi McCool, RN
    Munson Makes a Difference - Kelsi McCool

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    People

    DoD Civilians

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    DOD
    #DHAProud DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download