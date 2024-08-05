Munson Makes a Difference - Kelsi McCool

Defense Health Agency team member, Kelsi McCool, a registered nurse at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, was recently recognized for providing the Ultimate Patient Experience. She is recognized as a team member who always works to provide exceptional patient care, supports her care team, and promotes a safe and healthful workplace.



McCool said her personal experience as a military family member and Military Health System beneficiary helps her connect with her patients. She previously served at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center and is proud to be affiliated with the Defense Health Agency.

