Newly reopened pipeline reduces carbon footprint and increases efficiency

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A photo of the base pipeline at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 2, 2024. The pipeline provides access to more than 630 thousand gallons of jet fuel per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:25
    Photo ID: 8577028
    VIRIN: 240702-F-VO459-3170
    Resolution: 5207x3464
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    pipeline
    AETC
    aircraft fuel
    97 AMW

