Crew members from Global Power 94-7 posed for a group photo during a tour of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 2nd, 2024. This tour was held in remembrance of a flight thirty years ago, where two B-52s from the Eighth Air Force, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, set a world record for a non-stop around-the-world flight in August 1994. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 15:14 Photo ID: 8576818 VIRIN: 240802-F-DY500-1010 Resolution: 7918x5279 Size: 3.19 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Power 94-7 Reunion, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.