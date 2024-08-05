Global Power 94-7 reunion

Crew members from Global Power 94-7 posed for a group photo during a tour of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 2nd, 2024. This tour was held in remembrance of a flight thirty years ago, where two B-52s from the Eighth Air Force, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, set a world record for a non-stop around-the-world flight in August 1994. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Rhea Beil)
