    Global Power 94-7 Reunion

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Crew members from Global Power 94-7 posed for a group photo during a tour of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 2nd, 2024. This tour was held in remembrance of a flight thirty years ago, where two B-52s from the Eighth Air Force, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, set a world record for a non-stop around-the-world flight in August 1994. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Rhea Beil)

    static display
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Global Power 94-7 reunion

