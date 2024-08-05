Airmen from the 139th Fire Emergency Services and the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, assist and treat mock patients during a simulated mass casualty incident at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 2, 2024. This scenario was part of a Mass Accident Response Exercise in preparation for the upcoming Sound of Speed Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8576141
|VIRIN:
|240802-Z-FP794-1057
|Resolution:
|2050x1364
|Size:
|462.03 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 139th Airlift Wing conducts MARE [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.