Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMDCM Eugene Smith

    CMDCM Eugene Smith

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Master Chief Smith, a native of Albany, Georgia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 2003, and after boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois he attended Seamanship Apprenticeship Training School in Great Lakes, Illinois. He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy course 227.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8576140
    VIRIN: 240703-N-HS670-1407
    Resolution: 1804x2525
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMDCM Eugene Smith, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download