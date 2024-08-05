CMDCM Eugene Smith

Master Chief Smith, a native of Albany, Georgia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 2003, and after boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois he attended Seamanship Apprenticeship Training School in Great Lakes, Illinois. He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy course 227.

