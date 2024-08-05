Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Heroes: Celebrating Women Service Members and Veterans at Fenway Park [Image 1 of 6]

    Honoring Heroes: Celebrating Women Service Members and Veterans at Fenway Park

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General U.S. Army Medical Command; Maj. Sidney Jones, U.S. Army Ranger; retired Maj. Kaci Clark, former 160th SOAR pilot; Jennifer Silva, Army Veteran and Chief Program Officer of the Wounded Warrior Project; and 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and current Miss America. These trailblazing women shared their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, providing insights into the unique journey of women in the military.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 09:20
