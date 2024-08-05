Honoring Heroes: Celebrating Women Service Members and Veterans at Fenway Park

Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General U.S. Army Medical Command; Maj. Sidney Jones, U.S. Army Ranger; retired Maj. Kaci Clark, former 160th SOAR pilot; Jennifer Silva, Army Veteran and Chief Program Officer of the Wounded Warrior Project; and 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and current Miss America. These trailblazing women shared their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, providing insights into the unique journey of women in the military.

