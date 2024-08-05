Sailors aboard Diego Garcia attend Sailor 360

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Matthew Thornton, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, speaks to Sailors and tenant commands during a Sailor 360 presentation Aug. 8, 2024 in the Island Room aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

