MacDill and Fairchild maintenance crews launch KC-135s during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspects the wings on a KC-135 Stratotanker at McClellan Airport in Sacramento, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 6, 2024. Maintenance Airmen from the 6th AMXS provide reliable mobile forces to generate, launch, and recover air refueling, combatant commander, and transient aircraft. Bamboo Eagle will include robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat representative training across multiple domains. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 help the joint force develop people, generate readiness, project power and develop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

