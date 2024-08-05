Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill and Fairchild maintenance crews launch KC-135s during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 6 of 6]

    MacDill and Fairchild maintenance crews launch KC-135s during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspects the wings on a KC-135 Stratotanker at McClellan Airport in Sacramento, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 6, 2024. Maintenance Airmen from the 6th AMXS provide reliable mobile forces to generate, launch, and recover air refueling, combatant commander, and transient aircraft. Bamboo Eagle will include robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat representative training across multiple domains. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 help the joint force develop people, generate readiness, project power and develop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 18:45
    Photo ID: 8574650
    VIRIN: 240806-F-BQ566-1007
    Resolution: 7878x4431
    Size: 18.32 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill and Fairchild maintenance crews launch KC-135s during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    air refueling
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3

