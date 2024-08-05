Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024

    AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa State University and the Iowa National Guard host the International Cybersecurity Exercise with collegiate students in Kosovo, and collegiate and high school students from across Iowa in Ames, Iowa, on Feb.24, 2024.
    The purpose of the event was to foster positive relations and to provide mentorship to our students at home and in Kosovo; and to strengthen our coordination, communication, and joint cybersecurity capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8574345
    VIRIN: 240224-A-AY917-5666
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: AMES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024
    International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024
    International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024
    International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Iowa
    Cyber
    Cybersecurity
    Kosovo
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download