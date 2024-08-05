Iowa State University and the Iowa National Guard host the International Cybersecurity Exercise with collegiate students in Kosovo, and collegiate and high school students from across Iowa in Ames, Iowa, on Feb.24, 2024.

The purpose of the event was to foster positive relations and to provide mentorship to our students at home and in Kosovo; and to strengthen our coordination, communication, and joint cybersecurity capabilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:18 Photo ID: 8574345 VIRIN: 240224-A-AY917-5666 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 2.56 MB Location: AMES, IOWA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.