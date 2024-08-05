Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed observes National Breastfeeding Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed observes National Breastfeeding Month

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A mother breastfeeds her child at the 2023 Walter Reed Latch event. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center acknowledges National Breastfeeding Month during August as an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for infants and parents.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:02
