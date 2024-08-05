Makin Island Hosts AAS Marines

Lt. j.g. Cy Layug, from Laredo, Texas, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Roberto Ocampo, from Santa Ana, California answer questions from Marines assigned to the Assault Amphibian School during a tour of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), August 5, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
|08.05.2024
|08.06.2024 12:48
|8573741
|240805-N-YR119-1099
|5126x3417
|776.96 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
