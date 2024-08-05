Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Hosts AAS Marines [Image 4 of 4]

    Makin Island Hosts AAS Marines

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Lt. j.g. Cy Layug, from Laredo, Texas, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Roberto Ocampo, from Santa Ana, California answer questions from Marines assigned to the Assault Amphibian School during a tour of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), August 5, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

