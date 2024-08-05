Army holds first-ever Protection and Maneuver Support Senior Leader Forum

Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, provides remarks and responds to questions July 23, 2024, in Lincoln Hall Auditorium during the first day of the first-ever Protection and Maneuver Support Senior Leader Forum, which took place from July 23 to July 25 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 11:24
Photo ID:
|8573534
VIRIN:
|240723-A-HA136-1025
Resolution:
|1800x1200
Size:
|1.22 MB
Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
