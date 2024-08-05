U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Boyd, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, right, presents Tech. Sgt. A.J. Mangoba, 420th Munitions Squadron stockpile management section chief, with an Airman of the quarter award on behalf of Airman 1st Class Cameron Halphen, 420th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician at RAF Croughton, England, Aug. 5th, 2024. The CY24 2nd quarter awards officially recognizes Pathfinders who were selected based on their technical expertise, leadership skills and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 08:31 Photo ID: 8573027 VIRIN: 240805-F-QN763-1002 Resolution: 3881x2582 Size: 7.6 MB Location: GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Croughton all-call and quarterly awards [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.