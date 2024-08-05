Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Croughton all-call and quarterly awards [Image 7 of 7]

    RAF Croughton all-call and quarterly awards

    GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Boyd, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, right, presents Tech. Sgt. A.J. Mangoba, 420th Munitions Squadron stockpile management section chief, with an Airman of the quarter award on behalf of Airman 1st Class Cameron Halphen, 420th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician at RAF Croughton, England, Aug. 5th, 2024. The CY24 2nd quarter awards officially recognizes Pathfinders who were selected based on their technical expertise, leadership skills and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

