    CAPT Shaina M. Hogan

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Captain Shaina M. Hogan is a native of Wichita, Kansas. She commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer from the United States Naval Academy in 2005 and transferred to the Human Resources community in 2013.

