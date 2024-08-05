CAPT Shaina M. Hogan

Captain Shaina M. Hogan is a native of Wichita, Kansas. She commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer from the United States Naval Academy in 2005 and transferred to the Human Resources community in 2013.
