Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dean Heckle Band Concert [Image 5 of 5]

    Dean Heckle Band Concert

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The Dean Heckle Band plays at Fort Knox, Kentucky August 3, 2024. The cover band played at Samuel Adam's Brewhouse on post as the last show of the annual summer concert series.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8571700
    VIRIN: 240803-O-GF376-2349
    Resolution: 6000x3750
    Size: 491.8 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dean Heckle Band Concert [Image 5 of 5], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dean Heckle Band Concert
    Dean Heckle Band Concert
    Dean Heckle Band Concert
    Dean Heckle Band Concert
    Dean Heckle Band Concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Army
    FMWR
    Kentucy
    Sam Adams Summer Concert Series
    Dean Heckle Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download