Dean Heckle Band Concert

The Dean Heckle Band plays at Fort Knox, Kentucky August 3, 2024. The cover band played at Samuel Adam's Brewhouse on post as the last show of the annual summer concert series.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8571700
|VIRIN:
|240803-O-GF376-2349
|Resolution:
|6000x3750
|Size:
|491.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
