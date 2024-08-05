Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune celebrates the 77th Medical Service Corps birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony on August 5, 2024. The cake was cut by the most senior and junior MSC officers, Captain Ed Owens and Ensign Cassidy Pagett. NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune dedicated to building and maintaining a medical force for operational readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8571573 VIRIN: 240805-N-FB730-1001 Resolution: 6274x4183 Size: 3.09 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune celebrates Medical Service Corps birthday [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.