    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune celebrates Medical Service Corps birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune celebrates Medical Service Corps birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune celebrates the 77th Medical Service Corps birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony on August 5, 2024. The cake was cut by the most senior and junior MSC officers, Captain Ed Owens and Ensign Cassidy Pagett. NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune dedicated to building and maintaining a medical force for operational readiness.

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune celebrates Medical Service Corps birthday [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

