    Mobilization Support Force Exercise 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Mobilization Support Force Exercise 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Contreras, senior enlisted advisor for the 181st IN BDE. conduct a brief for the Mobilization Support Force Exercise (MSF-EX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 27, 2024. The MSF-EX is intended to prepare United States Army Reserve units for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), executed through decisive action in a dynamic, challenging, and complex training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8570933
    VIRIN: 240727-A-ZT447-1038
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobilization Support Force Exercise 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserves
    USARC
    Readiness
    181st Infantry Brigade
    OC/T
    MSF-EX 24

