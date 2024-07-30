Mobilization Support Force Exercise 2024

Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Contreras, senior enlisted advisor for the 181st IN BDE. conduct a brief for the Mobilization Support Force Exercise (MSF-EX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 27, 2024. The MSF-EX is intended to prepare United States Army Reserve units for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), executed through decisive action in a dynamic, challenging, and complex training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery.)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8570933
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-ZT447-1038
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
