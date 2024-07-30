Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Watanabe Introductory Office Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. Watanabe Introductory Office Call

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District, Director of Operations and Plans, Capt. Yuichi Watanabe, during an introductory office call at CFAS, Aug. 5, 2024. Watanabe visited Fontaine for the first time since assuming his new position to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 01:53
    Photo ID: 8570112
    VIRIN: 240805-N-II719-1005
    Resolution: 5190x3460
    Size: 9.42 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Capt. Watanabe Introductory Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    meeting
    partnership
    officecall

