Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District, Director of Operations and Plans, Capt. Yuichi Watanabe, during an introductory office call at CFAS, Aug. 5, 2024. Watanabe visited Fontaine for the first time since assuming his new position to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 01:53 Photo ID: 8570112 VIRIN: 240805-N-II719-1005 Resolution: 5190x3460 Size: 9.42 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Watanabe Introductory Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.