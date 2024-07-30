Ice Cream Social aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a U.S. Navy sailor with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), serve ice cream during an ice cream social aboard the USS Green Bay, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2024. The event was held to increase cohesion and strengthen joint-force partnership of Marines and sailors. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

