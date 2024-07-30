Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ice Cream Social aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    Ice Cream Social aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a U.S. Navy sailor with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), serve ice cream during an ice cream social aboard the USS Green Bay, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2024. The event was held to increase cohesion and strengthen joint-force partnership of Marines and sailors. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 01:11
    Photo ID: 8570094
    VIRIN: 240804-M-CI305-1034
    Resolution: 6405x4270
    Size: 21.73 MB
    Location: USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Cream Social aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20), by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    ice cream
    USS Green Bay
    USN
    blue green team
    joint-force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download