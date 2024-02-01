Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Opening Ceremony at the Legazpi Expo Center in Legazpi, Philippines [Image 3 of 5]

    The Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Opening Ceremony at the Legazpi Expo Center in Legazpi, Philippines

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 2, 2024.) - Australian Army Capt. Dimi Papadopoulos, from Sydney, Australia, dances with locals during the opening ceremony at the Legazpi Expo Center, Aug. 2, 2024. During this mission stop, U.S. servicemembers will work with the ally and partner nations of Australia, U.K. Singapore, the Republic of Korea and the Philippines, to Forster multilateral cooperation focusing on four lines of effort; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, host nation outreach events, engineering and medical. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

