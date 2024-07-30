Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

U.S Army Reserve soldiers, with the 114th Minimal Care Detachment and 346th Theater Aeriel Delivery Company, help set up a tent during Aeriel Delivery Exercise 2024 at Salinas Airfield on August 1,, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joshua Talley)

