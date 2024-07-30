A HC-130J Combat King II from the 109th Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard, taxis the runway during Northern Strike 24-2, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
This work, HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.