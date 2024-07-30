Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A HC-130J Combat King II from the 109th Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard, taxis the runway during Northern Strike 24-2, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:25
    Photo ID: 8568237
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-ZH169-1064
    Resolution: 7793x5195
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2
    HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2
    HC-130J Combat King II at Northern Strike 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    109th Rescue Wing
    NS24
    NorthernStrike24
    minationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download