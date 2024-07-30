U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, receives a clap out as he departs USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Aug. 2, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8567722
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-PC065-3035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|AIEA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander receives clap out [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.