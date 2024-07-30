Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSgt. Diana Keys Retirement Ceremony

    CMSgt. Diana Keys Retirement Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force CMSgt. Diana Keys, 9th Combat Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses with her retirement certificate during her retirement ceremony hosted at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. Keys retired after 32 years of service, the last three of which she served here at VSFB as the 9 COS SEL. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8567485
    VIRIN: 240802-X-XI961-1001
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt. Diana Keys Retirement Ceremony, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    space
    usaf
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download