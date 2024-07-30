U.S. Air Force CMSgt. Diana Keys, 9th Combat Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses with her retirement certificate during her retirement ceremony hosted at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. Keys retired after 32 years of service, the last three of which she served here at VSFB as the 9 COS SEL. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:04 Photo ID: 8567485 VIRIN: 240802-X-XI961-1001 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 11.3 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSgt. Diana Keys Retirement Ceremony, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.