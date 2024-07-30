Gene DeRango, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Marine Mammal Biologist, nets and contains a beached sea lion found exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 29, 2024. Domoic acid poisoning in marine animals is a result of the consumption of prey contaminated by toxic algal blooms, which are increasingly driven by climate change and disruptions to the marine ecosystem. Symptoms in affected animals include disorientation, seizures, and death, often causing them to become stranded onshore. Efforts to address this issue at Vandenberg Space Force Base involves testing marine life for toxins as well as rescuing and rehabilitating affected animals across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:10 Photo ID: 8567408 VIRIN: 240729-X-BS524-1046 Resolution: 4799x3429 Size: 7.22 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VSFB Environmental Team Surveys Sea Lions at Base Beaches, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.