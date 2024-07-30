Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB Environmental Team Surveys Sea Lions at Base Beaches

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Gene DeRango, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Marine Mammal Biologist, nets and contains a beached sea lion found exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 29, 2024. Domoic acid poisoning in marine animals is a result of the consumption of prey contaminated by toxic algal blooms, which are increasingly driven by climate change and disruptions to the marine ecosystem. Symptoms in affected animals include disorientation, seizures, and death, often causing them to become stranded onshore. Efforts to address this issue at Vandenberg Space Force Base involves testing marine life for toxins as well as rescuing and rehabilitating affected animals across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:10
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Vandenberg
    Environment
    Space Force
    California Central Coast
    Sea Lions

