U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gary Ropers, deputy commanding general of Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III, addresses the room during a rehearsal of concept drill held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 31, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8567381
|VIRIN:
|240731-Z-XC677-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOBEX III ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS