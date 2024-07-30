Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOBEX III ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    MOBEX III ROC Drill

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gary Ropers, deputy commanding general of Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III, addresses the room during a rehearsal of concept drill held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 31, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)

    TAGS

    interoperability
    mobilization
    Fort Riley
    readiness
    MOBEX
    Pershing Strike

