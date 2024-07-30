Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:21 Photo ID: 8567179 VIRIN: 240724-N-NK931-2290 Resolution: 6659x4757 Size: 11.33 MB Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Admiral Visits with North Dakota State University Students and Research Institutions, by LT Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.