U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Sutton, a motor vehicle operator with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, adjusted her Night Vision Device during a tactical convoy course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 31, 2024. The NVDs were utilized during the night drive portion of the course. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:14 Photo ID: 8567173 VIRIN: 240731-M-KL381-2098 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 5.56 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.