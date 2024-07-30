Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course [Image 12 of 12]

    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Sutton, a motor vehicle operator with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, adjusted her Night Vision Device during a tactical convoy course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 31, 2024. The NVDs were utilized during the night drive portion of the course. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8567173
    VIRIN: 240731-M-KL381-2098
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course
    I MSB Marines participate in tactical convoy course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download