Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saturnino Partamian, 102nd Force Support Squadron services specialist, serves food to Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets on Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC), Massachusetts, August 1, 2024. Services specialists prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner for CAP cadets during their summer encampment on JBCC where the cadets developed their leadership skills through hands-on training and character development activities. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US