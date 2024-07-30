Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets [Image 4 of 4]

    Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saturnino Partamian, 102nd Force Support Squadron services specialist, serves food to Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets on Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC), Massachusetts, August 1, 2024. Services specialists prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner for CAP cadets during their summer encampment on JBCC where the cadets developed their leadership skills through hands-on training and character development activities. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:16
    Photo ID: 8566646
    VIRIN: 240801-Z-TS442-1024
    Resolution: 5332x3548
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets
    Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets
    Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets
    Services specialists prepare meals for Civil Air Patrol cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    services
    Civil Air Patrol
    food preparation
    services specialists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download