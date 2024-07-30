U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Hayes, 20th Comptroller Squadron commander’s support staff, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 11, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Hayes is responsible for providing administrative and personnel support, maintaining her wingmen’s mission readiness at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 11:39 Photo ID: 8566202 VIRIN: 240718-F-HO927-1007 Resolution: 3233x2151 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weasel of the Week: 20th Comptroller Squadron, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.