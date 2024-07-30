Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel of the Week: 20th Comptroller Squadron

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Hayes, 20th Comptroller Squadron commander’s support staff, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 11, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Hayes is responsible for providing administrative and personnel support, maintaining her wingmen’s mission readiness at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    CSS
    20th FW
    Weasel of the Week

