The 104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team worked with members of the New England Air Museum to help transport the donated F-15C aircraft 85-101 from Bradley Air National Guard Base to the NEAM, August 1, 2024, East Granby, Connecticut.



MSgt Adam Dempsey, 104th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation supervisor, expressed his excitement over the successful completion of the exercise.

"When we were notified of the task to tow the aircraft to the museum, we were excited to take part in preserving a piece of Barnes' history," said Dempsey. "Utilizing our local CDDAR team and members of the CT ANG, we persevered through the challenges and successfully completed the mission at hand, and we look forward to seeing the aircraft on display at the NEAM for years to come."



Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander, flew the F-15 to Bradley Air National Guard Base before the aircraft was donated and transported to the museum for display.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 08:09 Photo ID: 8565732 VIRIN: 240801-Z-DY432-1072 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 199.52 KB Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing crashed, damaged, disabled, aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team assists in transporting F-15C to New England Air Museum [Image 7 of 7], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.