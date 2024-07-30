USS Cole Sailor Takes Fuel Samples

240719-N-IC246-2047 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 19, 2024) A Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) uses a sounding tape to get a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 19. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

