    USS Cole Sailor Takes Fuel Samples [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Cole Sailor Takes Fuel Samples

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240719-N-IC246-2047 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 19, 2024) A Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) uses a sounding tape to get a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 19. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Cole Sailor Takes Fuel Samples [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

