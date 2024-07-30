Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates the NCO of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Adam Chalkley, right, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), stands at attention with Cpl. Ashton Wilson, left, a metalworker with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, August 2, 2024. Wilson was recognized as the NCO of the Quarter for performing above and beyond the expectations set by his unit. Wilson is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

