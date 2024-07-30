Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates the NCO of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3]

    Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates the NCO of the Quarter

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Adam Chalkley, right, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), stands at attention with Cpl. Ashton Wilson, left, a metalworker with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, August 2, 2024. Wilson was recognized as the NCO of the Quarter for performing above and beyond the expectations set by his unit. Wilson is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8565407
    VIRIN: 240802-M-BN442-1005
    Resolution: 4970x3313
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates the NCO of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    NCO of the quarter
    camp kinser

