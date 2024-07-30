RTI 11B ALC M240 Range

U.S. Army Soldiers from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve forces conduct live-fire battle drills during the 1-254th Regional Training Institute's Infantry Advanced Leaders Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 25, 2024. Advanced Leaders Course is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
