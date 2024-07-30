Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commodore Angus Porter, Australian Air and Space Attaché, visits U.S. Space Forces - Space [Image 2 of 2]

    Air Commodore Angus Porter, Australian Air and Space Attaché, visits U.S. Space Forces - Space

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    From left, Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Julien Greening, Combined Space Operations Center deputy director, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard L. Zellmann, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, welcome RAAF Air Commodore Angus Porter, Australian Air and Space Attaché, to U.S. Space Forces - Space headquarters and the CSpOC at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 31, 2024. Porter's visit to S4S was to improve space domain understanding and meet with Australian Air Force exchange officers assigned to the CSpOC. S4S prioritizes strengthening alliances and building new partnerships with other nations to increase space capability and security through collaborative efforts, such as information sharing agreements and participation in joint exercises. (U.S. Space Force photo by David Dozoretz)

