648th RSG Soldiers visit Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 64th Regional Support Group visit the Fort McCoy History Center at the historic Commemorative Area on July 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Soldiers were at Fort McCoy for training and made a special visit to tour the History Center and learn more about U.S. Army and Fort McCoy history and heritage. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts that make up the Commemorative Area. The History Center features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909. The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary. Whether it’s Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy’s World War I gas mask, horseshoes from the early camp stables, World War II-era uniforms, or items from the 1980 Cuban Refugee Resettlement mission, the History Center offers exhibits spanning from Fort McCoy’s earliest beginnings to the installation’s involvement in the war on terrorism. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

