    Bull Frog Turnover at NSWC

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Felicito Rustique Jr. 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Capt. Eric Skalski, deputy commander of Commander Task Force (CTF) 66 and current Naval Special Warfare Bull Frog, meets with retired Cmdr. Joseph Burns, who served as the 18th Bull Frog. Due to his overseas assignment, Skalski was unable to do a proper turnover with Burns when he assumed the Bull Frog title. During Skalski’s visit to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, they made it official. The Bull Frog title is given to the longest continuously serving active-duty U.S. Navy SEAL. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Felicito Rustique)

    NSW
    NSWC
    Capt. Skalski
    Bull Frog
    Cmdr. Joseph Burns

