Capt. Eric Skalski, deputy commander of Commander Task Force (CTF) 66 and current Naval Special Warfare Bull Frog, meets with retired Cmdr. Joseph Burns, who served as the 18th Bull Frog. Due to his overseas assignment, Skalski was unable to do a proper turnover with Burns when he assumed the Bull Frog title. During Skalski’s visit to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, they made it official. The Bull Frog title is given to the longest continuously serving active-duty U.S. Navy SEAL. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Felicito Rustique)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8564433 VIRIN: 240801-N-IZ292-1009 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bull Frog Turnover at NSWC, by PO1 Felicito Rustique Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.