    MCPON Visits PCU John F. Kennedy [Image 4 of 4]

    MCPON Visits PCU John F. Kennedy

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) in Newport News, Virginia, August 1, 2024. Honea received updates on the shipyard’s major programs, infrastructure investments and Quality of Service improvements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 13:57
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    MCPON
    MCPON 16
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Newport News Ship Building/ Huntington Ingalls Industry

