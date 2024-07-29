Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 Accra WACs Missing in Action [Image 6 of 8]

    18 Accra WACs Missing in Action

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Special Orders 147 directed the transfer of 67 WACs to the 1400th Army Air Forces Base Unit in June of 1945. Eighteen of those women would become Missing in Action after their plane crashed in route.

