Special Orders 147 directed the transfer of 67 WACs to the 1400th Army Air Forces Base Unit in June of 1945. Eighteen of those women would become Missing in Action after their plane crashed in route.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8561506 VIRIN: 240731-A-JL021-1060 Resolution: 647x957 Size: 257.08 KB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 Accra WACs Missing in Action [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.