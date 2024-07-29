Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clearing the way for navigation at Elizabeth [Image 25 of 27]

    Clearing the way for navigation at Elizabeth

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District use various floating barges to drill, demolish and remove the fixed-crest dam at the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2024.

    The Pittsburgh District initially breached the dam using controlled explosives on July 10. The district, while working with the contractor, will open a 100-foot-wide navigation channel through the existing dam, restoring a 9-foot draft to allow commercial navigation through the dam without using the lock. The district is committed to completing the 100-foot channel work by Aug. 28. The original projected timeline for opening the channel to navigation was December 2024.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

