    3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment Redeployment Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment Redeployment Ceremony

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Arthur Gonzalez 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment Redeployment ceremony greeted by friends and family.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8561063
    VIRIN: 240724-A-VQ702-1015
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment Redeployment Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Arthur Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ADA #3rdBattalion2ndAirDefenseArtilleryRegiment #31stBDE

