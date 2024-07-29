MRF-D 24.3: Australian Army Brigadier Doug Pashley tours role 2 field hospital during Exercise Predator’s Run 24

Australian Army Brigadier Doug Pashley, the commander of 1st Brigade, receives a tour of a role 2 field hospital from U.S. Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 23, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

