    Eric Hedine [Image 2 of 3]

    Eric Hedine

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    As an electrical engineer, Hedine works with motors, generators, power transmission, and electrical controls systems. His work involves modelling how circuits and components fit together, and how energy might move through different systems.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8558876
    VIRIN: 240726-A-LQ420-1105
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US
    Eric Hedine
    Eric Hedine
    Eric Hedine

    Finding the spark: One Walla Walla native&rsquo;s drive to become an electrical engineer

