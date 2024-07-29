Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers participate in drone construction course

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Henry Benson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Henry Sullivan, chief product officer with Building Momentum, right, tests U.S. Army Pfc. Castro Oscar’s drone system at an airfield in Hinesville, Georgia, July 25, 2024. Soldiers had an opportunity to test-fly their drone systems after inspection. Drones can be used for surveillance and aerial support on the battlefield, expanding U.S. Army capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

