Dogface Soldiers participate in drone construction course

Henry Sullivan, chief product officer with Building Momentum, right, tests U.S. Army Pfc. Castro Oscar’s drone system at an airfield in Hinesville, Georgia, July 25, 2024. Soldiers had an opportunity to test-fly their drone systems after inspection. Drones can be used for surveillance and aerial support on the battlefield, expanding U.S. Army capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

Date Taken: 07.25.2024
Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US