A member of the Water Warriors machines down a part for their next generation of prototype utilizing the MOF-801 material acquired from DEVCOM CBC capitalizing off their in-action grant from the Army Educational Outreach Program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:44 Photo ID: 8558235 VIRIN: 240730-A-GY757-2478 Resolution: 376x258 Size: 42.84 KB Location: ARIZONA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Lab Partners with High School STEM Team to Solve Droughts [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.