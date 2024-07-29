A member of the Water Warriors machines down a part for their next generation of prototype utilizing the MOF-801 material acquired from DEVCOM CBC capitalizing off their in-action grant from the Army Educational Outreach Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8558235
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-GY757-2478
|Resolution:
|376x258
|Size:
|42.84 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army Lab Partners with High School STEM Team to Solve Droughts
