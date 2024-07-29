U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast rope onto the flight deck during a visit, board, search, and seizure training aboard USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), in the Philippine Sea, on July 30, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:52 Photo ID: 8558125 VIRIN: 240730-M-TU861-1005 Resolution: 4294x2863 Size: 6.49 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.