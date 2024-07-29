Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [Image 3 of 9]

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast rope onto the flight deck during a visit, board, search, and seizure training aboard USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), in the Philippine Sea, on July 30, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VBSS
    Fast Rope
    MRF
    BLT 1/4
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

