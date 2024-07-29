Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD, S Meet with Philippine President, Counterparts in Manila [Image 24 of 24]

    SD, S Meet with Philippine President, Counterparts in Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pose for a photo alongside Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo after the fourth U.S.-Philippines Two-Plus-Two Ministerial Dialogue in Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 07:10
    Photo ID: 8557964
    VIRIN: 240730-D-PM193-3453
    Resolution: 7545x5030
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    This work, SD, S Meet with Philippine President, Counterparts in Manila [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECDEF
    Philippines
    SECDEF Austin

