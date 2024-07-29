Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pose for a photo alongside Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo after the fourth U.S.-Philippines Two-Plus-Two Ministerial Dialogue in Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 07:10 Photo ID: 8557964 VIRIN: 240730-D-PM193-3453 Resolution: 7545x5030 Size: 3.18 MB Location: MANILA, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD, S Meet with Philippine President, Counterparts in Manila [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.