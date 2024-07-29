Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pose for a photo alongside Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo after the fourth U.S.-Philippines Two-Plus-Two Ministerial Dialogue in Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 07:10
|Photo ID:
|8557964
|VIRIN:
|240730-D-PM193-3453
|Resolution:
|7545x5030
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD, S Meet with Philippine President, Counterparts in Manila [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.